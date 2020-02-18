Sheriff's deputies took a 64-year-old man into custody Tuesday at the Jasper County Courts Building in Joplin after he purportedly got mad about a parking matter and pulled a knife on a couple.
Sgt. Tim Williams said a Galena, Kansas, man was taken into custody after the 1:30 p.m. incident in the parking lot of the building at 605 E. Pearl Ave.
Williams said the suspect became upset when a man and woman in another vehicle took a parking spot in the lot. As the couple got out of their vehicle and headed into the building, he caught up with them and pulled out a knife. Williams said an attorney, who was leaving the lot at the time, saw what was happening and pulled out a gun to stop the suspect from doing anything with the knife.
According to Williams, the lawyer held the man at gunpoint until courthouse deputies arrived to take him into custody.
No charges had been filed in regard to the incident by 5 p.m.
