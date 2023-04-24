A Baxter Springs, Kansas, man sentenced in February to five years in prison for an assault on his ex-wife pleaded guilty Monday to assaulting another woman a year earlier in Joplin and was assessed a concurrent five-year term.
Corbin A. Caldwell, 47, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to second-degree assault in a plea agreement dismissing a related count of armed criminal action and calling for the concurrent sentence.
Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea deal and assessed Caldwell the agreed-upon sentence in an assault of 57-year-old Norma Landers, of Webb City, on March 7, 2021, in Joplin.
Landers was at the location helping another woman pack her belongings when Caldwell entered the residence and struck her in her face and on her head with his fist and a baton, according to a probable-cause affidavit. She was left with a swollen eye and profuse bleeding from her nose, according to the affidavit.
Caldwell had been sentenced Feb. 27 to five years in prison by Judge Gayle Crane on a conviction for second-degree domestic assault of his ex-wife on March 25, 2022, in Joplin. He struck her on the head with his fist while wearing a set of brass knuckles, according to the probable-cause affidavit filed in that case.
