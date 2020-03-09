A Pittsburg, Kansas, man is facing charges that he assaulted his girlfriend and another woman at Northpark Mall in Joplin.
Braxton R. Early, 27, was taken into custody after an incident Saturday afternoon in the food court at the mall.
Police Cpl. Ben Cooper said Early is accused of hitting his girlfriend, Nicole M. Eason, 21, and Ronnae M. Reeves, 21, of Joplin, with his fists. Both women were taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries, Cooper said.
Early was charged with second-degree domestic assault and third-degree assault.
