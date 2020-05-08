A Baxter Springs, Kansas, man is facing burglary charges in connection with an incident early Thursday morning at a Casey's convenience store in Joplin.
Johnathon K. Blalock, 27, was taken into custody about 4:50 a.m. after he allegedly forced his way inside the Casey's store at 403 N. Main St. as a female clerk was attempting to close the business.
Capt. Nick Jimenez of the Joplin Police Department said Blalock purportedly was yelling at the clerk as he forced his way inside and took two cans of Red Bull. He was still at the scene when police arrived and placed him under arrest. Blalock was charged with first-degree burglary and felony harassment.
