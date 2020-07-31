A Kansas resident was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 6:35 a.m. Friday on Route H, 5 miles east of Neosho in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Dawson Essary, 19, of Topeka, Kansas, was taken by private vehicle to the University of Kansas Health Center in Topeka with minor injuries.
Essary was driving a westbound pickup truck that ran off the road, struck a sign and overturned, the patrol said.
