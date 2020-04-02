Police are investigating the reported assault and robbery of a Baxter Springs, Kansas, man early Wednesday morning in Joplin.
Eric Carter, 27, reported that he was assaulted and robbed of $600 at a residence in the 200 block of North Jackson Avenue.
Police Capt. Nick Jimenez said Carter told police that he was taken to the residence in a vehicle with a man he knew only as "Tyler." When they arrived at the address, "Tyler" told Carter to go knock on the door, which he did. Two men who answered the knock assaulted Carter and took his money, according to the victim.
Jimenez said Carter did not require medical attention as a consequence of the assault, and the reported robbery remained under investigation Thursday without any arrests having been made.
