A Pittsburg, Kansas, man reported being robbed early Sunday morning in Joplin by a woman he met online and two male accomplices.
Justin F. Sanders, 37, told Joplin police that the trio took his cellphone, wallet and car about 3 a.m. Sunday while they were driving through Joplin on their way back from a casino and left him at Newman and Range Line roads.
Police Capt. Nick Jimenez said an officer later spotted the stolen Kia Sorrento near Interstate 44 and tried to pull the vehicle over. But the driver sped off and took an exit off Interstate 44 shortly before the occupants all jumped out of the vehicle and escaped on foot.
Sanders told police that he met the woman online and picked her up in Joplin to go to the casino together. On the way, she asked him to pick up her male cousin. When they were ready to leave, another man joined them in Sanders' car. One of the two men pulled a knife on Sanders at the intersection, demanding his cellphone and wallet before forcing him out of his car and leaving him there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.