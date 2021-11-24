PINEVILLE, Mo. — A 23-year-old man from Shawnee Mission, Kansas, waived a preliminary hearing this week on charges that he sexually assaulted an underage girl while camping in McDonald County.
Colton J. Skeens in McDonald County Circuit Court was ordered to stand trial on counts of second-degree statutory rape and second-degree statutory sodomy.
The offenses, authorities say, took place June 19 against a girl who is between the ages of 14 and 16, according to court records.
The McDonald County Sheriff's Department was contacted about the matter, and a forensic interview of the girl was set up eight days later with the assistance of the Olathe (Kansas) Police Department.
Judge John LePage set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Dec. 29.
