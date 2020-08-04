NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County prosecutor's office has dismissed a child molestation charge that a Kansas man was facing for alleged acts with a 10-year-old girl more than two years ago at a Joplin hotel.
John N. Sell, 42, of Pittsburg, Kansas, had been facing a charge of second-degree child molestation. Assistant Prosecutor Kathleen Miller said the charge was dismissed Monday in light of the alleged victim no longer wishing to pursue prosecution.
Sell was accused of molesting the girl on Dec. 29, 2017, at a Joplin hotel where he had taken three girls to swim and spend the night. After swimming, they were lying on a bed in their room watching movies when he allegedly touched the one girl inappropriately. The probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that the girl got up and walked away from him, and she later slept in or near the closet of the room.
