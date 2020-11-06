A Jasper County judge has sentenced a Galena, Kansas, woman to five years in prison on two convictions for forgery.
Carolee J. LaTurner, 45, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Jasper County Circuit Court to two counts of forgery in a plea deal dismissing several other counts, including identity theft, receiving stolen property and unlawful possession of a firearm, that she was facing. Judge Dean Dankelson assessed LaTurner concurrent terms of five years as specified in her plea agreement.
One of the forgery convictions and the dismissed identity theft count pertained to an incident July 23 when the defendant presented a forged check to make a $214.89 purchase at the O'Reilly Auto Parts store on South Range Line Road in Joplin. The check belonged to another woman whom LaTurner purportedly claimed to be by use of her Missouri driver's license. The other forgery charge pertains to an arrest in 2019 in Carthage.
LaTurner was on probation at the time of both offenses for a January 2019 conviction for fraudulent use of a credit device in 2016 in Carthage.
The stolen property and unlawful possession of firearm counts dismissed in the plea deal pertained to an alleged pawning of a stolen .357 Magnum revolver in September in Joplin.
