A Galena, Kansas, woman waived a preliminary hearing this week in Jasper County Circuit Court on an array of charges, including two felony counts pertaining to the alleged pawning of a stolen firearm.
Carolee J. LaTurner, 44, waived the hearing Wednesday on charges of receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a firearm, forgery and identity theft brought against her this year in Jasper County and on third a case from 2019. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set her initial appearance in a trial division on Nov. 4.
A probable-cause affidavit states LaTurner sold a stolen .357 Magnum revolver in September to Gold Digger's pawn shop in Joplin for $250. The document alleges that she took the gun from its rightful owner and sold it having had three prior felony convictions in 2018 and 2019 that prohibited her from possessing a firearm.
Another affidavit alleges that she presented a forged check to make a $214.89 purchase July 23 at the O'Reilly Auto Parts store on South Range Line Road in Joplin. The check belonged to another woman whom LaTurner claimed to be using a Missouri driver's license, the affidavit alleges.
