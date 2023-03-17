GALENA, Kan. — Human remains discovered Feb. 27 in a field near Galena have been identified as those of a 52-year-old Missouri man.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation reported in a news release Thursday that the person has been identified as Peter C. Whittington, of Carthage. Whittington last spoke to family in late 2022, the KBI said.
An investigation by the KBI and Galena police has not turned up any signs of foul play but is still open pending results of an autopsy.
