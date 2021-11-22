A truck driver from Kimberling City was injured when his bucket truck collided with a digger truck at 9:55 a.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 54, about 6 miles east of Nevada in Vernon County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Morgan J. Guy, 33, was taken to the Nevada Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.
Guy's bucket truck was westbound when the digger truck operated by Nicholas R. Lanning, 27, of Melbourne, Iowa, pulled into his path, the patrol said.
