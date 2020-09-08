An Arkansas man was arrested Saturday morning when he allegedly tried to ram a shopping cart through a door at the Walmart store on Range Line Road in Joplin and pulled a knife on employees.
Lonnie B. Dobbs, 58, of Clarksville, Arkansas, purportedly fled to a wooded area north of the store at 1501 S. Range Line Road before police arrived. But officers eventually caught up with him and took him into custody.
Dobbs was charged with unlawful use of a weapon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.