MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Lawrence County judge Thursday ordered a 44-year-old man to stand trial on felony assault charges stemming from a shooting Nov. 14 at an address in Stotts City.
Associate Judge Scott Sifferman decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing in Lawrence County Circuit Court that there was probable cause for Casey E. Mathews to stand trial on charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. The judge set Mathews' initial appearance in a trial division of the court for April 11.
The defendant is accused of firing .40-caliber rounds outside a residence where his 16-year-old daughter and John Tune were at the time. A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that the defendant had been sending threatening messages to the daughter's mother prior to the shooting, warning that he would be coming there "to cause physical harm" to Tune.
The affidavit states that at least one of the rounds appeared to have hit the rear of an Isuzu Rodeo parked at the residence, breaking the glass in its rear window. Sheriff's deputies found three shell casings at the scene.
