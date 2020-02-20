A Carl Junction man's felony domestic assault charge was dismissed Thursday when the victim, his girlfriend, failed to show up to testify against him at a preliminary hearing.
Jacob J. Williams, 22, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of second-degree domestic assault. The prosecutor's office dismissed the charge instead, citing the girlfriend's lack of cooperation in pursuing prosecution of the case.
Williams was accused of shoving and pulling his girlfriend down a hallway of their home and locking her in a bedroom, where he put his hands around her neck and choked her to the point she lost consciousness, according to a probable-cause affidavit. When she regained consciousness, he had her down on the floor and was sitting on top of her, according to the affidavit, which stated that Williams had taken her phone from her before the assault to prevent her from calling police.
