The Jasper County prosecutor's office last week dismissed felony domestic assault charges against four defendants, including a Joplin man accused of beating and sexually assaulting a woman.
The prosecutor's office dismissed the first-degree domestic assault and sodomy charges that Bilal D. Lucien, 26, was facing in light of his victim's recanting of statements she made to police and subsequent claim that what Lucien did with her was consensual.
The charges stemmed from a domestic disturbance Feb. 27 at a residence in the 2300 block of South Empire Avenue after which a 23-year-old woman was treated at Freeman Hospital West for cigarette burns to her throat and foot, choke marks on her neck, bumps on her head and bruises to several parts of her body.
She told police and a sexual assault examiner at the hospital that Lucien beat her and sexually assaulted her with a broom handle. But she later testified at a hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court that what had transpired actually was consensual and all part of their interest in sexual bondage.
Lucien was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday, but the charge was dismissed instead due to the woman's recanting of statements.
A charge of second-degree domestic assault that Daniel C. Story, 34, of rural Webb City, had been facing also was dismissed on Thursday.
The prosecutor's office cited a lack of cooperation on the part of Story's girlfriend, whom the defendant was accused of hitting multiple times with his fists and a wooden kitchen chair during a domestic disturbance March 24 at a residence on County Road 270.
The prosecutor's office cited a lack of cooperation on the part of the victim in dismissing a charge of second-degree domestic assault against Richard A. Keener, 55, of Sarcoxie. Keener also had been scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Thursday but had the charge dismissed instead.
He was accused of grabbing his wife by the throat and pushing her to the floor during a domestic dispute Dec. 11. An affidavit alleged that he then pinned her against a wall and struck her in the face with the back of his hand, knocking her down a second time. He tried to grab her by the back of her neck as she was getting back up, but she hit him back and pushed him away, according to the affidavit.
A fourth defendant scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday, Jacob P. Seitz, 28, of rural Carthage, had charges of third-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon dismissed due to the alleged victim no longer cooperating with prosecution of the case.
Seitz was accused of shooting a woman repeatedly with a BB gun and threatening to slit her throat on May 5, 2019, when she refused to participate in acts of sexual bondage and sadomasochism with him, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Deputies dispatched to the home found Seitz naked and duct-taped to a chair by his ankles in the garage with the woman crying and covered in welts, bruises and cuts to her back and legs, according to the affidavit.
