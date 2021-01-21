The prosecutor's office dismissed two felony domestic assault cases Thursday when the victims in each case failed to show up to testify at preliminary hearings in Jasper County Circuit Court.
Richard G. McCarty, 40, of Webb City, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on a count of first-degree domestic assault. McCarty was accused of assaulting his mother on Sept. 10 at her home in Webb City by shoving her into a wall, head-butting her and repeatedly punching her in the face and body, according to a probable-cause affidavit. A police officer who arrived at the address purportedly found her covered in blood from head to toe with a broken nose and possibly broken hand and various other bruises and injuries.
Christopher L. Owen, 35, of Joplin, was slated for a preliminary hearing on a count of second-degree domestic assault. Owen was accused of assaulting his wife on Sept. 30 at the couple's residence on Ohio Avenue by choking her and hitting her in the face several times, leaving cuts and a black eye, according to a probable-cause affidavit. The document further states that he has been suspected of assaulting her on several prior occasions, but the incident in September was the first time she called police.
