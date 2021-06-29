LAMAR, Mo. — A 60-year-old Lamar man is being held on charges that he has been sexually abusing a girl under the age of 12 since December.
A warrant was issued Saturday for the arrest of Daniel E. Mankey after an investigation by the Barton County Sheriff's Department.
Mankey was arraigned Tuesday before Associate Judge James Nichols in Barton County Circuit Court on three counts of first-degree sodomy, a single count of attempted first-degree sodomy and two counts of second-degree child molestation.
The judge set the defendant's bond at $100,000 with the condition that he have no contact with the victim if he makes bail. His next court appearance was set for July 6.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that the girl disclosed to child abuse investigators that Mankey had sexual contact with her on several occasions, beginning in December and as recently as a week ago.
The defendant remained in custody at the Barton County Jail after his hearing.
