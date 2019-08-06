LAMAR, Mo. — A Lamar man was bound over for trial on drug trafficking charges Tuesday after a preliminary hearing in Barton County Circuit Court in a case involving methamphetamine sent by mail from California.
Associate Judge James Nichols found that there was probable cause for Brett A. Wilcox, 38, to stand trial on charges of first-degree trafficking in drugs and possession of a controlled substance. The judge set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Aug. 15.
The charges stem from an investigation by federal postal inspectors of a package purportedly shipped from California to the defendant's home at 706 Parry St. in Lamar.
The investigation led to the serving of a search warrant on his residence May 30 with the assistance of Lamar police and the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team. About 444 grams of methamphetamine were seized in the search. According to a probable-cause affidavit, investigators subsequently developed reason to believe the defendant had received several such packages through the mail from California.
He also allegedly had 3 grams of meth in two small bags on his person when the warrant was served on his residence and he was arrested.
