LAMAR, Mo. — A Lamar man ordered in February to stand trial on three drug-related felonies waived a preliminary hearing this week on an additional count of trafficking in drugs.
Jerry L. Rowell, 52, waived the hearing Tuesday in Barton County Circuit Court on a count of second-degree trafficking in drugs, with Associate Judge James Nichols setting the defendant's initial appearance on the charge in a trial division for April 14.
Rowell had previously been ordered to stand trial on a count of second-degree trafficking in drugs and two counts of possession of a controlled substance at a preliminary hearing Feb. 15. Those charges stemmed from a single-vehicle crash Nov. 6 on Route EE in Barton County at which Rowell was found to be in alleged possession of 115 grams of methamphetamine as well as hydrocodone and oxycodone pills.
The more recent charge pertains to a Lamar police officer's stop of a vehicle Rowell was driving March 1 on Missouri Highway 160 at 30th Lane. A search of the vehicle and his person allegedly turned up six bags of powder weighing a total of 30 grams that tested positive for both methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
