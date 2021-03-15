A Lamar man was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 5:06 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 49, about 2 miles north of Neosho in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Todd J. Beaudry, 28, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries.
Beaudry was driving a northbound vehicle that crossed the median of I-49 and struck a trailer towed by a northbound pickup truck driven by William F. Bradford, 58, of North Little Rock, Arkansas, the patrol said. The collision caused Bradford's truck to overturn, according to the patrol's report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.