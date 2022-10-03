A Lamar man was killed in a single-vehicle crash at 1:45 a.m. Sunday on Route V, 10 miles northwest of Lamar in Barton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Benjamin L. Harrington, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Barton County coroner, the patrol said. His body was taken to Daniels Funeral Home in Lamar, the patrol said.
A 16-year-old girl in Harrington's vehicle was taken by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital in Springfield with serious injuries, the patrol said. A second passenger, a 16-year-old boy, suffered minor injuries, the patrol said. They were not identified by the patrol due to their status as juveniles.
The patrol said Harrington's eastbound vehicle ran off the road, hit a bluff and overturned.
