LAMAR, Mo. — A judge ordered a Lamar man to stand trial on sodomy charges following a preliminary hearing this week in Barton County Circuit Court.
Associate Judge James Nichols decided at the conclusion of a hearing Tuesday that there was probable cause for Norman E. Davey, 61, to stand trial on two counts of first-degree sodomy. The judge set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for April 23.
Davey is accused of sexually assaulting another male the night of Aug. 13 in Barton County. The age of the alleged victim is redacted on a probable-cause affidavit obtained by the Globe, but the document states that the boy was interviewed about the matter at a child advocacy center.
Davey took the youth for a ride on a four-wheeler and disappeared with him for a few hours. The affidavit states that when they returned, Davey would not leave until the boy had taken a shower. The boy later disclosed what happened to his parents and his father reported the matter to the Barton County Sheriff's Department.
The boy told investigators at the child advocacy center that Davey forced two sexual acts with him, according to the affidavit, the document states that Davey did not deny the allegations when questioned by investigators but instead claimed that he had no memory of what happened with the boy.
