LAMAR, Mo. — A 28-year-old man waived a preliminary hearing this week on a charge that he physically abused an 8-year-old autistic boy.
Todd J. Beaudry Jr., of Lamar, waived the hearing Tuesday in Barton County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on a felony count of child abuse. Judge James Nichols set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for May 13.
Beaudry is accused of getting upset with the boy when his yelling woke him up March 7. According to a probable-cause affidavit, the defendant stormed out of his bedroom, grabbed the boy by his neck and walked him across the house to a room he was supposed to be cleaning.
The affidavit states that Beaudry acknowledged to an investigator with Lamar police that he may have squeezed his neck "a little too hard," leaving red marks, and that he pushed him into the room, causing him to fall to the floor.
