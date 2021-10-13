LAMAR, Mo. — A Barton County judge decided at a preliminary hearing Tuesday that there is probable cause for a Lamar man to stand trial on a charge that he sexually abused a girl a few years ago when she was between the ages of 4 and 8.
Judge James Nichols ordered Timothy J. Jay, 51, to stand trial in Barton County Circuit Court on a count of first-degree statutory sodomy and set his initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Oct. 14.
Jay is accused of touching the girl while they were in a tent together camping sometime between October 2012 and April 2016, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.