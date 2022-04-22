LAMAR, Mo. — A 70-year-old defendant waived a preliminary hearing this week in Barton County Circuit Court on a charge that he sexually abused a 13-year-old girl.
Harold E. Henson, of Lamar, waived the hearing Tuesday and was ordered to stand trial on a charge of statutory sodomy with a child under 14 years old. Associate Judge James Nichols set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for May 12.
Henson is accused of committing the offense Aug. 20 in Lamar.
