LAMAR, Mo. — The Barton County prosecutor dismissed a felony count of child abuse that a Lamar mother was facing when her daughter failed to show up to testify against her at a preliminary hearing.
Jessica A. Bryant, 35, was scheduled for a hearing on the charge Tuesday in Barton County Circuit Court. Prosecutor Michael Smalley said he had to dismiss the charge when the victim did not appear to testify.
Bryant was accused of hitting her daughter with an open hand several times during an argument April 19 at their residence in Lamar. She then pushed the girl to the floor, head-butted her and banged her head on the floor and an air conditioning vent, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
