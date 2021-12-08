A Lamar woman was killed and four others injured in a two-vehicle crash at 2:32 p.m. Tuesday on Route T, 4 miles southeast of Lamar in Barton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
One of the drivers, Jamie Elizabeth B. Kirch, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene by a deputy county coroner, the state patrol said. Her body was taken to Daniel Funeral Home in Lamar.
Three passengers in her vehicle also sustained injuries and were flown by medical helicopter to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. Levi D. Brubaker, 29, of Lamar, was taken there with serous injuries. A 4-year-old boy was flown there with moderate injuries as well as a baby boy with minor injuries. Their names were not released due to their status as juveniles.
The other driver, Jose I. Cabrales, 45, of Lamar, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries, the patrol said.
Cabrales was driving a northbound pickup truck that struck Kirch's westbound Pontiac Montana when she pulled into its path, the patrol said. Kirch's vehicle then ran off the road and overturned, and Cabrales' truck wound up in a field.
• A driver whose injuries in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon in Newton County were initially listed as serious later died at Mercy Hospital Joplin, the state patrol said.
Robert M. Lowry, 70, of Carthage, was pronounced dead at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday by a doctor at the hospital.
Lowry was driving a southbound car that ran off Missouri Highway 59 about a mile south of Diamond at 1:30 p.m., hit a culvert and overturned, the patrol said.
