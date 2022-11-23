A Lanagan woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash at 4:38 p.m. Tuesday on Route NN, about 2 miles north of Anderson in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Joyce L. Dunk, 58, was pronounced dead by a deputy county coroner just after 5 p.m., the patrol said.
The patrol said Dunk's westbound vehicle crossed the centerline and hit an eastbound vehicle driven by Mary E. Smith, 31, of Noel. Smith was not injured, according to the patrol.
• Two Arkansas residents were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 8:25 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 90, about 10 miles east of Jane in McDonald County, the patrol reported.
Austin M. Hardin, 34, of Bella Vista, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin, and Laci D. Daniels, 37, of Pea Ridge, was taken by medical helicopter to Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Injuries to both were described as serious.
The patrol said Daniels' southbound vehicle crossed the centerline and hit Hardin's northbound vehicle.
