Someone broke into the Body Accents tattoo parlor in Joplin a week ago and stole a large amount of cash.
Police Capt. Will Davis said a cash register was gone through and a small safe stolen in the break-in of the business at 1201 S. Main St. The burglary is believed to have occurred between 8 p.m. Sept. 2 and 11:35 a.m. the following day.
Davis said entry was gained by breaking the glass in a door on the east side of the business.
