Someone broke into a storage container at a Joplin business this past weekend and made off with about $75,000 worth of copper tubing, copper and nickel plates, and power tools and then apparently returned overnight Monday in an aborted attempt to steal more.
Sgt. Jason Stump of the Joplin Police Department said about $65,000 worth of copper tubing and copper and nickel plates, as well as about $10,000 worth of power tools, were taken from Thermal Engineering at 2702 W. Ninth St. sometime between Friday morning and early Monday morning when employees arrived and discovered the theft.
Stump said a hole had been cut in a fence to the property and a lock cut off a storage container to get at the items. He said someone then returned the next night, cut more holes in the fence and assembled more copper tubing in a staging area near the fence before apparently being frightened off.
The theft remained under investigation Wednesday without any arrest having been made.
