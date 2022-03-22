A 31-year-old man was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with a stab wound to his chest sustained Monday night outside a bar in the 500 block of South Joplin Avenue.
Capt. William Davis of the Joplin Police Department said Shawn P. Lalond, of Joplin, told police that he was approached by a man as he stepped outside the bar about 10:30 p.m., and the man hit him with what he thought was a stick.
Davis said Lalond was taken to the hospital for treatment of a stab wound that was not deemed life-threatening. The incident remained under investigation Tuesday without any arrest having been made.
