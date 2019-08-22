Three people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision at 7:15 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 60, a mile east of Monett in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
One driver, Guadalupe Rios Aguilar, 60, of Aurora, and his passenger, Hermania Rios, 57, also of Aurora, were taken to Cox Monett Hospital. The other driver, Dennis J. Holenda, 27, of Exeter, refused medical treatment for his injuries.
The patrol said Holenda lost control of his eastbound Dodge Charger and crossed the center of the road, colliding with Rios Aguilar's westbound Hyundai before running off the roadway.
