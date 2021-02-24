MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Lawrence County judge ordered a rural Verona man bound over for trial Monday on felony assault charges stemming from an attack on his wife.
Associate Judge Scott Sifferman decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing in Lawrence County Circuit Court that there was probable cause for Shawn J. Gantt, 38, to stand trial on two counts of first-degree assault and a single count of armed criminal action. The judge set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for March 8.
Gantt is accused of assaulting his wife Nov. 14 in Aurora.
A probable-cause affidavit alleges that he kicked her in the back, punched her in the face twice and slammed her head on the floor before choking her to the point she lost consciousness. She was treated at Mercy Hospital Aurora for various cuts and bruises and examined for possible internal bleeding, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
She told police that Gantt threw a small sword at her at one point during the assault, narrowly missing her face, and placed a loaded shotgun in her face, threatening to blow it off so not even their children would be able to recognize her. She said he also threatened to find and kill their children, according to the affidavit.
Gantt also faces felony assault, kidnapping and weapon charges in a 2017 attack on a second woman in Aurora. He waived a preliminary hearing in that case in January and has another hearing coming up March 9.
