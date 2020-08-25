MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A rural Aurora man waived a preliminary hearing this week on charges that he stalked his ex-girlfriend and assaulted her with a metal pipe.
Louis White Eyes Jr., 49, waived the hearing Monday in Lawrence County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree domestic assault, tampering with a witness, armed criminal action and first-degree stalking. Associate Judge Scott Sifferman set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Oct. 13.
White Eyes is accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend on April 24 at her residence in Aurora, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case. The document states that he shoved her to the floor of a shed three times, hit her in the arm with a metal pipe and kicked her in the stomach while threatening to kill her.
According to the affidavit, the victim told police that he had been driving by her residence repeatedly in different vehicles and that she feared he might come back and harm her, her children or her mother.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.