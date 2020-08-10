A 32-year-old man is facing assault and weapon charges after an incident Saturday night outside a liquor store in Joplin and a second incident a few blocks away.
Police Capt. Will Davis said Richard A. Turpin, of Joplin, was arrested near Park Avenue and Eighth Street, where he allegedly pulled a knife on two people after having been involved in a purported assault minutes earlier outside the store at 1804 E. Seventh St.
Davis said Turpin reportedly was drinking alcohol outside the store when an employee asked him to leave the lot. He instead allegedly threw a beer can at the employee, Daniel Simmons, 29, hitting Simmons in the head. Turpin left the area as police were being summoned but was arrested moments later after pulling a knife on two people. No injuries were reported in the second incident, Davis said.
Turpin was charged with third-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and trespassing.
