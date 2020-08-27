MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A judge decided there was probable cause for a Lockwood man to stand trial on vehicular assault charges at a preliminary hearing Thursday in Lawrence County Circuit Court.
Associate Judge Robert George ordered Brett J. Walton, 21, to stand trial on charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action and set his initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Oct. 13. The judge dismissed a related misdemeanor count of property damage for lack of jurisdiction in Lawrence County.
The charges stemmed from an incident March 28 when the defendant allegedly went to a residence on Eisenhower Street in Monett and threw a brick at his stepfather's pickup truck. The stepfather, Jason Huebner, and the defendant's stepgrandmother, Loretta Huebner, saw him leaving the backyard where the truck was parked and followed his vehicle in a passenger car with Loretta Huebner at the wheel.
She testified at Thursday's hearing that she and her son were calling 911 as they followed him to assist police in arresting Walton.
"We weren't chasing him," she told the court. "We were trying to keep track of him."
She testified that what ensued amounted to some "road games" between the two drivers during which she eventually felt forced to go around him despite her son's warnings that he would probably then ram their car.
"Next thing I knew: Bam. He rams me," Loretta Huebner testified.
She said the impact to her rear bumper caused the car to fishtail. She started to regain control when her car was hit a second time, spinning the vehicle around and into a ditch.
She said she suffered injuries to her neck and back for which she's been forced to see a chiropractor.
