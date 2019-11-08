A Lockwood woman received a suspended sentence and probation when she pleaded guilty this week to a reduced charge in a plea agreement in a vehicular assault case involving her ex-boyfriend a year ago in Carthage.
Samantha L. Endicott, 37, pleaded guilty to a count of first-degree property damage at a hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court. She had been facing a charge of first-degree domestic assault.
The defendant’s plea deal called for a four-year suspended sentence and Circuit Judge David Mouton accepted the plea agreement and assessed with agreed-upon sentence with five years of supervised probation. The judge further ordered that she pay $1,575 in restitution.
A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that Endicott struck Brandon Sageser, 38, with a vehicle while repeatedly trying to run him down on Sept. 2, 2018, at a location in Carthage. According to the affidavit, the couple got into an argument after they locked their keys in their car. She then broke out a window to gain entry to the vehicle and allegedly run Sageser down, hitting him with its front left bumper and trying to hit him again and again. Sageser was forced to hide behind various fixed objects in order to avoid being struck a second time, according to the affidavit.
