A 39-year-old Joplin man is facing a felony vehicle tampering charge after he allegedly took a woman's vehicle without her permission.

Matt L. McGinnis was charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia after a vehicle stop about 1 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South Pearl Avenue.

McGinnis was driving a 2008 Nissan Altima that had been reported stolen from Stephanie G. Benarja, of Joplin, according to Cpl. Isaac Costley of the Joplin police.

