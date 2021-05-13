A 50-year-old Joplin man has been ordered to stand trial on charges that he drunkenly fired gunshots that struck two of his neighbors' homes.
Timothy K. Hansen waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on three felony cunts of unlawful use of a weapon. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division for June 16.
Hansen was arrested the night of Aug. 23 when a Jasper County sheriff's deputy responded to a report of shots fired with rounds striking two residences on North Explorer Lane.
One of the rounds had penetrated a wall of Gerald Spencer's home into a computer room in which Spencer was sitting less than a foot away from the point of entry, according to the affidavit. Another round had struck the side of a home occupied by Robert Miller Jr.
The deputy tracked the shots to a residence on Surrey Lane where he found an apparently intoxicated Hansen who admitted to having been doing some shooting at items in his front yard. The affidavit states that Hansen admitted that he had been drinking but refused to provide a breath sample.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.