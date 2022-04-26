MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — An 18-year-old defendant from rural Wentworth has been ordered to stand trial on charges that he sexually molested a 13-year-old girl.
Associate Court Judge Scott Sifferman ruled at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing Monday in Lawrence County Circuit Court that there was probable cause for Lucky E. Smith to stand trial on counts of attempted first-degree sodomy and second-degree child molestation. The judge set Smith's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for May 11.
Smith is accused of molesting the girl twice, March 2 and March 9. A probable-cause affidavit filed after an investigation by the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department states that Smith inappropriately touched her.
