A rural Carl Junction man, who Thursday morning was ordered to stand trial on robbery and assault charges, was shot later the same day in an altercation with a family member.
Brandon C. Garcia, 21, waived a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set Garcia's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on March 9.
Garcia is accused of driving to a remote location along Spring River off County Road 270 in the company of Brian Swineheart, 41, of Webb City, and pulling a pistol on Swineheart. A probable-cause affidavit states that he then hit Swineheart several times on the head with a piece of metal pipe before robbing Swineheart of his wallet and jacket and throwing his phone in the river. He then rolled Swineheart into the edge of the river and left him there, according to the affidavit.
Swineheart, who suffered multiple cuts on his head and injuries to his leg, eventually was able to crawl out of the river and seek help at a nearby residence. He was then taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.
The Jasper County Sheriff's Department later located items taken from Swineheart about 10 yards from Garcia's truck parked in a field west of his mother's home, according to the affidavit. They also found a length of pipe there believed to have been used in the assault and robbery, according to the affidavit.
Garcia, who appeared in court on the charges Thursday morning, was shot in the hip during a domestic disturbance about 3:25 p.m. at a home on County Road 270, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Department. He was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin for treatment of injuries not deemed life-threatening, the sheriff's office said in news releases on Thursday and Friday. He was reported to be in stable condition Friday at the hospital.
The sheriff's office said Brandon Garcia was shot by a family member in a domestic dispute that remained under investigation Friday without an arrest having been made or any charges filed.
