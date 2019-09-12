PITTSBURG, Kan. — Police stopped a burglary in progress early Thursday morning at a pawnshop in Pittsburg and arrested a suspect who tried to claim he had permission to be inside the shop.
An officer on patrol at 4:15 a.m. noticed a man inside Easy Money Pawn Shop at 818 N. Broadway St. and called for assistance of other officers, with a search concluding with the arrest of Robert J. Alexander Jr., of Frontenac.
Alexander purportedly claimed he had the owner's permission to be in the shop. But when police contacted the owner, he said he knew Alexander but had not given him permission to be there. Several items purportedly taken from the shop as well as unlawfully obtained prescription medications and methamphetamine allegedly were found in Alexander's possession.
The suspect was charged with burglary, possession of meth, possession of prescription medications and possession of drug paraphernalia as well as a misdemeanor count of theft, and was being held on a $5,000 bond.
