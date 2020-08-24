A 30-year-old man is facing felony weapon charges in connection with an incident Sunday afternoon at the Eagle Ridge Apartments in Joplin.
Police Capt. Will Davis said officers responded to a 3:19 p.m. call reporting a domestic disturbance in an apartment at 617 W. 25th St. and determined that there was a man in the bathroom of the apartment with a loaded gun.
Aaron K. Wright eventually emerged from the bathroom and was arrested on some outstanding warrants, Davis said. He later was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.
