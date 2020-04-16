A 21-year-old man has been charged with two felony counts of assault in an alleged attack of a nurse Wednesday morning at Mercy Hospital Joplin.
Michael D. Garner, of Joplin, was charged in Newton County Circuit Court with second-degree assault and third-degree assault of a special victim.
Police Capt. Nick Jimenez said Garner, a patient at the hospital at the time, purportedly threw a bottle of hand sanitizer and a chair at a 45-year-old male nurse before punching the nurse in the shoulder. Jimenez said the nurse did not require medical attention.
