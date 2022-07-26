Joplin police are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon that sent a man to a hospital in critical condition.
The name of the victim in the 3:42 p.m. shooting at a residence in the 1200 block of East Hill Street was being withheld pending further investigation, according to Capt. William Davis.
Davis said officers responding to a report of gunshots at the address located a man with gunshot injuries. The officers provided aid to the man before the arrival of emergency medical personnel and transport of the victim to a local hospital.
Davis said the shooting remained under investigation with no arrests having been made as yet.
