PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg police said Tuesday that a man has died after being found unresponsive in a local pool.
Police were called just before 8 a.m. Tuesday to the Pittsburg YMCA, 1100 N. Miles Ave. Upon arrival, they found that YMCA personnel had already begun resuscitation efforts on the man, police said in a news release.
The victim was transported to Ascension Via Christi Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
Police said the investigation is ongoing but that there are no indications of foul play.
They said the victim's identity will be released once his family members have been notified.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.