A 24-year-old man is facing burglary and property damage charges at a Joplin convenience store.
Dakota K. Parkhurst, of Joplin, is accused of entering a Joplin convenience store from which he had been banned and then broke the door of the business attempting to flee when a store employee tried to detain him for police on a trespassing complaint.
Police Cpl. Ben Cooper said officers were called late Sunday night to the Kum & Go store at 1631 E. Fourth St. regarding a trespassing complaint. Cooper said Parkhurst purportedly broke a door of the business trying to get away from an employee who locked the door after he entered the store in an effort to hold him for police.
An officer later arrested Parkhurst near Second Street and McKee Avenue. He was charged with first-degree burglary, and misdemeanor property damage and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police allegedly discovered a drug needle in the suspect's possession in the course of the arrest.
