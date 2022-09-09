PITTSBURG, Kan. — A report of gunshots early Friday morning in the 300 block of West Forest Street in Pittsburg led police to a wounded man inside a residence.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition later in the day.
A news release from the Pittsburg Police Department said an initial report of shots fired at that location at 2:13 a.m. was followed by a call reporting a victim with a gunshot wound.
Police said further investigation indicated that shots had been fired at the residence from outside and that the victim was inside the house at the time.
